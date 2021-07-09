|
Citation
Chen QH, Li YL, Hu YR, Liang WY, Zhang B. BMJ Open 2021; 11(12): e054479.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34876436
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a serious problem worldwide and 90% cases are associated with pre-existing or underlying mental illness. As a common treatment for depressive symptoms that suicidal people may receive, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) have been linked to a possible increase in suicide rates. Studies focusing on SSRIs and suicide have produced inconsistent results, suggesting that use of SSRIs decreases, increases, has no effect on suicide rates, or that the effect of SSRIs on suicide is age-dependent. This protocol of network meta-analysis aims to precisely evaluate the time effects of SSRIs by observing weekly changes of suicidality in the first 2 months of the treatment, and consequently, to explore whether the effect of the SSRIs on suicide varies depending on the stages of the treatment; if so, we will identify the turning point.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide & self-harm; protocols & guidelines; depression & mood disorders