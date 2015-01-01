Abstract

Suicide attempts are considered one of the most important risk factors for suicide. Based on this, various psychotherapeutic treatments for persons after a suicide attempt have been developed and evaluated in recent years. In this article, the current state of efficacy research is outlined, examples of successful suicide-focused psychotherapies are presented, and the current state of research and knowledge is critically reflected upon. The results of two recent Cochrane reviews of psychotherapy following self-injurious behavior in childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, as well as findings from 14 other meta-analyses of psychological suicide prevention published in the past five years, are presented.



Cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavioral therapy have been shown to be effective. Overall, however, the averaged effect sizes are of small magnitude and various methodological problems make it impossible to draw far-reaching conclusions. In principle, suicide-specific psychotherapy is of particular importance in individual-centered suicide prevention; however, the empirical foundation and dissemination of appropriate programs are still insufficient.



Suizidversuche gelten als einer der wichtigsten Risikofaktoren für Suizide. Vor diesem Hintergrund wurden in den letzten Jahren diverse Psychotherapieangebote für Personen nach einem Suizidversuch entwickelt und untersucht. Im Rahmen dieses Artikels wird der aktuelle Stand der Effektivitätsforschung zusammengefasst, es werden Beispiele für erfolgreiche suizidfokussierte Psychotherapieprogramme gegeben und der gegenwärtige Forschungs- und Wissensstand wird kritisch reflektiert. Die Ergebnisse von 2 aktuellen Cochrane-Reviews zur Psychotherapie nach selbstverletzendem Verhalten im Kindes‑, Jugend- und Erwachsenenalter sowie Befunde aus 14 weiteren Metaanalysen zur psychologischen Suizidprävention, die in den vergangenen 5 Jahren publiziert wurden, werden überblicksartig dargestellt.



Die kognitive Verhaltenstherapie (KVT) und die dialektisch-behaviorale Therapie (DBT) haben sich als effektiv erwiesen. Insgesamt sind die gemittelten Effektstärken jedoch von geringer Größe und diverse methodische Probleme verunmöglichen weitreichende Schlussfolgerungen. Grundsätzlich kommt der suizidspezifischen Psychotherapie in der individuumszentrierten Suizidprävention besondere Bedeutung zu; die empirische Fundierung und Dissemination entsprechender Programme sind jedoch noch unzureichend.

