Teismann T, Gysin-Maillart A. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Psychotherapie nach einem Suizidversuch - Evidenzlage und Bewertung
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34878566
Suicide attempts are considered one of the most important risk factors for suicide. Based on this, various psychotherapeutic treatments for persons after a suicide attempt have been developed and evaluated in recent years. In this article, the current state of efficacy research is outlined, examples of successful suicide-focused psychotherapies are presented, and the current state of research and knowledge is critically reflected upon. The results of two recent Cochrane reviews of psychotherapy following self-injurious behavior in childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, as well as findings from 14 other meta-analyses of psychological suicide prevention published in the past five years, are presented.
Language: de
Suicide; Suicide attempt; Suicide prevention; Cognitive-behavioural therapy; Meta-analyses