Citation
Shea MT, Stout RL, Reddy MK, Sevin E, Presseau C, Lambert J, Cameron A. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34878695
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Problems with anger and aggression affect many veterans who have deployed to a warzone, resulting in serious impairment in multiple aspects of functioning. Controlled studies are needed to improve treatment options for these veterans. This randomized controlled trial compared an individually delivered cognitive behavioral therapy adapted from Novaco's Anger Control Therapy to a manualized supportive therapy to control for common therapeutic factors.
Keywords
trauma; aggression; veterans; treatment; anger