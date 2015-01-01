Abstract

Pesticide poisonings, intentional as well as accidental, are common, especially in undeveloped and developing countries. The goal of this study was to analyze the clinical presentation of patients hospitalized due to acute organophosphate (OPP) or carbamate pesticide (CP) poisoning as well as to analyze the factors that potentially influenced the severity and outcome of the poisonings. A retrospective cross-sectional study was performed. The age and gender of each patient were recorded, the type of ingested pesticide, whether the poisoning was intentional or accidental, number of days of hospitalization, the severity of the poisoning, and the outcome of the treatment (i.e., whether the patient survived or not). Clinical aspects of poisonings were analyzed, as well as the therapeutic measures performed. 60 patients were hospitalized due to acute OPP or CP poisoning, out of 51 (85.00%) were cases of intentional self-poisoning. The majority of patients were poisoned by OPPs (76.67%), in one-third the causative agent was malathion, followed in frequency by chlorpyrifos and diazinon. Dimethoate poisonings were manifested with the most severe clinical picture. A 70% or lower activity of reference values of acetylcholinesterase and butyrylcholinesterase was found in 50% and 58% of patients, respectively. The most common symptom was miosis (58.33%), followed by nausea and vomiting. Pralidoxime reactivated acetylcholinesterase inhibited by chlorpyrifos or diazinon, but not with malathion or dimethoate. Impairment of consciousness and respiratory failure, as well as the degree of acetylcholinesterase and butyrylcholinesterase inhibition, were prognostic signs of the severity of poisoning. The lethal outcome was more often found in older patients (t = 2.41, p = 0.019). The type of ingested pesticide significantly affects the severity and outcome of poisoning as well as the effectiveness of antidotes.

