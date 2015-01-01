Abstract

Background: Investigating the root causes of under-reporting these cases is very important. The aim of this study was investigating barriers to near-misses reporting in East Azerbaijan Gas Company from the perspective of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) officers.



METHODS: The semi-structured individual interviews were used and 21 interviews were conducted with HSE officers. Inductive content analysis was used for analyzing interviews. After analyzing the interviews, the codes in the interviews were categorized.



RESULTS: In general, two categories of code were created: 1- Reasons for non-reporting of accident precursors 2- Suggested solutions to improve the reporting system of accident precursors. However, two main categories were found for not reporting: individual reasons such as lack of commitment to the job, lack of attention to social responsibility, forgetfulness and laches in reporting etc and organization reasons such as job instability among employees, lack of sufficient training, Failure to provide feedback by the organization etc.



CONCLUSION: In this study, it was found that the opinions of people working in the organization can be very effective in promoting reporting, so any organization can choose the appropriate strategy to increase the number and quality of reports by examining the opinions of managers, HSE officers and workers working in the organization.

Language: en