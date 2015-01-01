Abstract

This paper compares drinking patterns of Whites and Hispanics who after crossing the U.S./Mexico border drink and do not drink in Mexico. Data came from a household survey of 1,209 adults 18 to 39 years of age in California. Residence near the US/Mexico border increases the likelihood of drinking in Mexico (AOR = 4.57; 95%CI = 2.45-8.52; p <.001). Hispanics (AOR = 1.91; 95%CI = 1.26-2.90; p <.01), those who drink more frequently (AOR = 1.05; 95%CI = 1.02-1.09; p <.01) and those who drink six or more drinks in day (AOR = 1.91; 95%CI = 1.26-2.29; p <.01) are more likely than Whites and lighter drinkers to report this behavior. Crossing the U.S./Mexico border to drink is influenced by living close to the border, Hispanic ethnicity, and drinking many drinks in a day.

