Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While protective headwear products (PHP) are designed to protect older adults from fall-related head injuries, there are limited data on their protective capacity. This study's goal was to assess the impact attenuation provided by commercially available PHP during simulated head impacts.



METHODS: A drop tower and Hybrid III headform measured the decrease in peak linear acceleration (g (atten) ) provided by 12 PHP for front- and back-of-head impacts at low (clinically relevant: 3.5 m/s) and high (5.7 m/s) impact velocities.



RESULTS: The range of g (atten) across PHP was larger at the low velocity (56% and 41% for back and frontal impacts, respectively) vs. high velocity condition (27% and 38% for back and frontal impacts, respectively). A significant interaction between impact location and velocity was observed (p <.05), with significantly greater g (atten) for back-of-head compared to front-of-head impacts at the low impact velocity (19% mean difference). While not significant, there was a modest positive association between g (atten) and product padding thickness for back-of-head impacts (p =.095; r = 0.349).



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates the wide range in impact attenuation across commercially available PHP, and suggests that existing products provide greater impact attenuation during back-of-head impacts. These data may inform evidence-based decisions for clinicians and consumers and help drive industry innovation.

