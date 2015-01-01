Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this article was to compare children with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Glasgow Coma Scale score (GCS) 13 with children presenting with GCS 14 and 15 and GCS 9 to 12.



DATA SOURCE: We searched PubMed for clinical studies of children of 0 to 18 years of age with mild TBI (mTBI) and moderate TBI, published in English language in the period of 2000 to 2020. STUDY SELECTION: We selected studies sub-classifying children with GCS 13 in comparison with GCS 14 and 15 and 9 to 12. We excluded reviews, meta-analyses, non-U.S./European population studies, studies of abusive head trauma, and severe TBI.



DATA SYNTHESIS: Most children (>85%) with an mTBI present at the emergency department with an initial GCS 15. A minority of only 5% present with GCS 13, 40% of which sustain a high-energy trauma. Compared with GCS 15, they present with a longer duration of unconsciousness and of post-traumatic amnesia. More often head computerized tomography scans show abnormalities (in 9-16%), leading to neurosurgical intervention in 3 to 8%. Also, higher rates of severe extracranial injury are reported. Admission is indicated in more than 90%, with a median length of hospitalization of more than 4 days and 28% requiring intensive care unit level care. These data are more consistent with children with GCS 9 to 12. In children with GCS 15, all these numbers are much lower.



CONCLUSION: We advocate classifying children with GCS 13 as moderate TBI and treat them accordingly.

