Abstract

This study aimed to examine the effect of social exclusion on psychological well-being and suicide possibilities among people with physical disabilities. This descriptive and cross-sectional type study was conducted among people with physical disabilities who are members of the Association of Disabled People. Data were collected using the face-to-face interview method with the "Participant Information Form," "Social Exclusion Scale for the People with Disabilities," "Psychological Well-Being Scale," and "Suicide Probability Scale." It was found that the disabled people participating in the study experienced moderate social exclusion with a score of 72.35 + 31.53, a moderate level of well-being with a score of 34.79 + 16.80, and above a moderate level of suicidal ideation with a score of 78.58 + 9.85. Also, there was a negative moderate and significant relationship between social exclusion and psychological well-being (p < 0.01; r: -0.492), while there was a positive strong relationship between social exclusion and the possibility of suicide (p < 0.01; r: 0.518).

