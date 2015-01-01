Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the associations between childhood psychological trauma, posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), and mental health in adulthood and to identify the mediation of active and passive coping on these associations in Korean female undergraduates.



CONCLUSIONS: Childhood psychological trauma had a direct association with current mental health in adulthood (β = 0.15, p < 0.001), which was mediated by PTSS (β = 0.34, p < 0.001). Each coping style partially mediated the relationship between (a) childhood psychological trauma and mental health and (b) PTSS and mental health. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: It is necessary to develop nursing interventions to enhance coping strategies in female undergraduates to ensure better mental health and well-being.

