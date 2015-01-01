|
Zhou YQ, Zhou JY, Luo GX, Tan JL. World J. Clin. Cases 2021; 9(32): 9741-9751.
(Copyright © 2021, Baishideng Publishing Group)
34877313
BACKGROUND: Hands are one of the most common burn sites in children. Hypertrophic scar contractures in hands after wound healing result in further reductions in their range of motion (ROM), motility, and fine motor activities. Rehabilitation can improve the function of hands. But the optimal time of rehabilitation intervention is still unclear. Therefore, this study was designed to investigate the effects of early rehabilitation management of paediatric burnt hands and to compare the efficacy between early and later rehabilitation intervention.
Children; Burns; Rehabilitation; Hand extension; Hand flexion; Range of motion