Abstract

(1) Background: Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are the leading cause of pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) and are associated with high mortality. Few studies have focused on RTA-related pediatric TBI. We conducted this study to analyze the clinical characteristics of RTA-related TBI in children and to identify early predictors of in-hospital mortality in children with severe TBI. (2) Methods: In this 15-year observational cohort study, a total of 618 children with RTA-related TBI were enrolled. We collected the patients' clinical characteristics at the initial presentations in the emergency department (ED), including gender, age, types of road user, the motor components of the Glasgow Coma Scale (mGCS) score, body temperature, blood pressure, blood glucose level, initial prothrombin time, and the intracranial computed tomography (CT) Rotterdam score, as potential mortality predictors. (3) Results: Compared with children exhibiting mild/moderate RTA-related TBI, those with severe RTA-related TBI were older and had a higher mortality rate (p < 0.001). The in-hospital mortality rate for severe RTA-related TBI children was 15.6%. Compared to children who survived, those who died in hospital had a higher incidence of presenting with hypothermia (p = 0.011), a lower mGCS score (p < 0.001), a longer initial prothrombin time (p < 0.013), hyperglycemia (p = 0.017), and a higher Rotterdam CT score (p < 0.001). Multivariate analyses showed that the mGCS score (adjusted odds ratio (OR): 2.00, 95% CI: 1.28-3.14, p = 0.002) and the Rotterdam CT score (adjusted OR: 2.58, 95% CI: 1.31-5.06, p = 0.006) were independent predictors of in-hospital mortality. (4) Conclusions: Children with RTA-related severe TBI had a high mortality rate. Patients who initially presented with hypothermia, a lower mGCS score, a prolonged prothrombin time, hyperglycemia, and a higher Rotterdam CT score in brain CT analyses were associated with in-hospital mortality. The mGCS and the Rotterdam CT scores were predictive of in-hospital mortality independently.

