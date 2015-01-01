Abstract

The occurrence of accidents at construction sites has negative effects on labor productivity. Conversely, the implementation of good safety management practices (SMPs) can increase productivity. Thus, to enhance productivity, it is essential to assess the implementation levels of safety practices and analyze their effects on productivity. This study aims to develop novel models for assessing the implementation levels of SMPs and for the prediction of labor productivity in multistory building projects. Data regarding safety management practices, projects' start dates, and projects' completion dates were collected from 39 multistory building projects across Melbourne, Australia. The quantitative data were analyzed and a scoring tool to measure, plan, and monitor the safety practices influencing the productivity of construction projects was developed. Further, linear and logistic regression models were developed to predict labor productivity when a score of SMPs is determined. By integrating the models and the scoring tool, a user-friendly instrument for assessing the impact of SMPs on the productivity performance of a building project was developed. This study contributes to the body of knowledge by providing tool and models that aid construction project managers to make appropriate decisions regarding the implementation levels of the safety practices influencing building projects' productivity.

Language: en