Citation
Nguyen O, Le T. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2021; 10(2): 127-139.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Queensland University of Technology)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This article explores how governmental and nongovernmental actors perceive victims of human trafficking in Vietnam. This research utilises a qualitative design, drawing on data from 30 in-depth interviews with police officials from eight study sites and two nongovernmental organisations.
Language: en
Keywords
Vietnam