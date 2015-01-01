SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nguyen O, Le T. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2021; 10(2): 127-139.

(Copyright © 2021, Queensland University of Technology)

10.5204/ijcjsd.1559

unavailable

This article explores how governmental and nongovernmental actors perceive victims of human trafficking in Vietnam. This research utilises a qualitative design, drawing on data from 30 in-depth interviews with police officials from eight study sites and two nongovernmental organisations.

FINDINGS identify that some victims of human trafficking do not fit the traditional victim images of this crime, including trafficked men for sex tourism, forced labour, organ removal, sex workers, migrants in search of seasonal employment and girls with high education levels. Implications for policies and practice are suggested from these findings.


Language: en

Vietnam

