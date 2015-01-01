SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hanks S. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2021; 10(1): 130-142.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Queensland University of Technology)

DOI

10.5204/ijcjsd.1661

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article draws on data from interviews with sex workers in Welsh massage parlours and individuals involved in the provision of support to migrant sex workers in Wales and England. Drawing on concepts of xeno-racism and 'everyday ordering', it illustrates the ways in which policies and state institutions enable violence against sex workers in a way that is increasingly mediated and compounded by race and immigration status. It argues that an awareness of regular and hostile policing practices, coupled with fears of deportation, among a sample of primarily Romanian migrant sex workers is exposing them to increased risks of harm and exploitation.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

immigration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print