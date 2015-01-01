Abstract

Annually, home accidents are the major reason for causing millions of children's permanent disabling. The study aim to evaluate the effect of educational interventions regarding home accidents among children under age of six on mothers in rural areas. Research Design: A quasi-experimental design was used. Setting: The present study was conducted at Shaybah, Zagazig City, Sharkia Governorate. Subjects: 119 mothers were recruited from the previous location. The present study included three tools: Tool I. A questionnaire sheet of two parts, personal characteristics of the mothers and mother's information about home accidents between children. Tool II. An observational checklist used to determine self-reported mothers' practices regarding first aid of home accidents. Tool III. It is intended to assess the mothers' attitudes regarding preventing child injuries in the home.



RESULTS: The total satisfactory knowledge was increased from 16% in pre-intervention to 99.2% immediately post-intervention. The whole adequate practice increased from 16.8% in pre-intervention to 89.1% at post-intervention. Additionally, highly statistically significant differences between mothers to their total attitude toward home accident prevention throughout intervention phases (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Current research results provided evidence that after applying the educational intervention among mothers with children less than six years in rural areas, improved their knowledge, and practice about home accidents for all changes (p < 0.001). Recommendations: Mothers should receive supportive techniques and strategies if their children are under the age of six.

Language: en