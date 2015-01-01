Abstract

Back ground: Childhood injury is a significant public health problem in terms of morbidity, mortality and lifelong disability.



AIM: to evaluate the effect of social media- based nursing intervention on enhancing mothers' awareness of home accidents and first aids for children during COVID-19 lockdown.



DESIGN: A quasi-experimental design (pre-post) test used and conducted using an online self-administered questionnaire through using Google Form to mothers in Menoufia governorate, Egypt. Sample: A purposive sample of 120 mothers obtained from social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp groups. Tools: A structured questionnaire for mothers; it includes four parts: Mothers' demographic data, mothers' general knowledge of home accidents predisposing factors and prevention methods, mothers' reported practice & attitude regarding home accidents first aids measures and social media based nursing intervention characteristics.



RESULTS: The study findings revealed that mothers had a higher mean score of knowledge and practical knowledge post intervention compared to pre-intervention for poisoning, wound/fracture, burn, and choking. There was positive correlation between mothers' total knowledge scores and total practical knowledge scores at the 0.01 level of significance about home accidents prevention and first aid measures post intervention.



CONCLUSION: the study concluded that implementation of social media-based nursing intervention achieved significant improvements in the mothers' knowledge, practices, and attitude regarding home accidents prevention and first aid measures during covid-19 lockdown. Recommendations: A social media-based intervention should be carefully planned and implemented as a new teaching method for proving health issues to mothers.

