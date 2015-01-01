|
Liu Y, Wang X, Wang D. J. Constr. Eng. Manage. 2021; 147(12): e04021176.
Leaders and coworkers have a critical influence on construction workers' safety behavior, but limited attention has been paid to how they work together. This study took an integrative perspective, exploring the combined effects of leaders (safety leadership) and coworkers [coworkers' safety knowledge and behavior (CSK/B)] on construction workers' safety behavior (compliance and participation) through their risk perception. Data were collected using a questionnaire survey administered to 348 frontline construction workers in China, and hierarchical linear regression was used to test the hypotheses.
Coworkers’ safety knowledge and behavior (CSK/B); Risk perception; Safety compliance; Safety leadership; Safety participation