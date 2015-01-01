Abstract

A key step in highway safety management is to determine whether the frequency and (or) severity of collisions has been reduced after implementing a specific improvement program. This research focused on evaluating the safety performance of 50 sites that have been improved under the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure's Safety Improvement Program (SIP). SIP projects were designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions on provincial highways in rural areas through the implementation of different safety countermeasures. The methodology adopted was an observational before-after study using the full Bayes approach. The results showed that SIP projects reduced total collisions by 14.8% and severe (fatal-plus-injury) collisions by 25.4%. The reduction in property-damage-only collisions was not found to be statistically significant. Crash modification factors (CMFs) for the two most frequent SIP treatments, that is, right-turn lanes and delineation lighting at intersections, were estimated and compared with the results of the literature.



Une étape clé de la gestion de la sécurité routière consiste à déterminer si la fréquence ou la gravité des collisions ont été réduites après la mise en œuvre d'un programme d'amélioration spécifique. Cette recherche visait à évaluer le rendement en matière de sécurité de 50 sites qui ont été améliorés dans le cadre du Programme d'amélioration de la sécurité (PAS) du ministère de la Voirie et de l'Infrastructure de la Saskatchewan. Les projets du PAS ont été conçus afin de réduire la fréquence et la gravité des collisions sur les routes provinciales dans les régions rurales grâce à la mise en œuvre de différentes contre-mesures de sécurité. La méthodologie adoptée était une étude d'observation avant-après avec l'approche complète de Bayes. Les résultats ont montré que les projets du PAS ont entrainé une réduction du nombre total de collisions de 14,8 % et de collisions graves (mortelles et plus) de 25,4 %. La réduction des collisions causant des dommages matériels seulement n'a pas été jugée statistiquement significative. Les facteurs de modification d'accident pour les deux traitements du PAS les plus fréquents, c.-à-d., les voies de virage à droite et l'éclairage de délimitation aux carrefours, ont été estimés et comparés aux résultats provenant de la documentation.

