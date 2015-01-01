SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tebaldi C. Religions (Basel) 2021; 12(12): e1090.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/rel12121090

This paper explores the theme of Love Jihad in “true sex crime” novels, French mass-market paperbacks where a journalist or author recounts the temoignage of women who suffered sexual violence at the hands of Muslim men. Semiotic analysis of visual and textual representations shows a melodramatic triangle of female victims, Muslim male perpetrators, and heroic readers. These stories reflect, dramatize, and sexualize broader social constructions of the monstrous Muslim; from Far-Right conspiracies of The Great Replacement to femonationalist debates about veils and republican values. In the final section, the paper explores how visual and verbal tropes from these popular discourses reappear in political speech and media from the National Rally.


femonationalism; France; Islamophobia; love jihad; sex

