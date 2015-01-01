Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped our cities in many ways. The number of motor vehicles on the road has plummeted during lockdowns, and an increasing number of people are turning to walking and biking. From a road safety perspective, the overall question is what effects the human behavior shift brings on the crash occurrence and, more importantly, how to support decision-makers on safer mobility policies? METHOD: Based on anonymous mobile phone location and crash report data in New York City, this study attempts to provide some new insights by using survival analysis (the hazard function approach) to explore the effects of human mobility changes due to the pandemic on crashes that involve injuries and fatalities (of pedestrian, cyclist or motorist).



RESULTS: (1) the increased percentage of people staying at home improves pedestrian and cyclist safety, which adds evidence for making walking and cycling more appealing; (2) the increased percentage of people staying at home raises the likelihood of injuries for motor vehicle drivers, suggesting that it will be critical to monitor the driving behavior and establish new speed limits during the future pandemic waves and in the post-pandemic era as well; (3) non-work trips (e.g., shopping, recreation, personal business, etc.) are positively associated with crash injuries for motor vehicle drivers as well as pedestrian and cyclist; (4) human mobility factors were found not related to crash fatalities; (5) control NPIs implemented increased the motor vehicle drivers' crash risk.

Language: en