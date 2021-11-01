Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In this systematic scoping review, it was aimed to assess the epidemiology of methanol poisoning, clinical findings and patients' management, causes, and recommendations regarding prevention or reduction of methanol poisoning during COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: Three Electronic databases [Medline (accessed from PubMed), Scopus, and Science Direct] were searched systematically from December 01, 2019 to September 10, 2020, using MESH terms and the related keywords in English language. Considering the titles and abstracts, unrelated studies were excluded. The full texts of the remained studies were evaluated by authors, independently. Then, the studies' findings were assessed and reported.



RESULTS: Total of 86 articles were obtained within the first step of searching, and 64 ones remained after removing the duplications. Through the title and abstract screening, 35 were removed. Finally, after reading the full text of the remained articles, 15 ones included in data extraction. Most of the previous reported evidence (13/15) were letter to editor, commentary and short reports. None of them were interventional, and none of them followed the patients.



FINDINGS were summarized in four categories: 1) epidemiology; 2) clinical findings and patients' management; 3) causes; and 4) recommendation regarding prevention or reduction of methanol poisoning during COVID-19 pandemic.



CONCLUSION: The recent outbreak is the largest methanol mass poisoning outbreak throughout Iran and the world in recent decades. The causes of methanol poisoning during the COVID-19 pandemic are intertwined, and most of them are modifiable by health policy makers. Building trust, educating and warning, as well as controlling and monitoring are three main recommendation for prevention or reduction of methanol poisoning.

