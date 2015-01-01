|
Balhara YPS, Singh S, Yadav Z. Asian J. Psychiatry 2021; 68: e102955.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34883318
INTRODUCTION: We aimed to study the attributes of the digital media reports on death due to suicide attributed to gaming. We also aimed to assess the overlap between the 'gaming' and 'gambling' activities in these media reports. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The online media reports on the theme of deaths due to suicides attributed to digital gaming in India were retrieved using the Google News online platform. The news reports were searched in the tor browser using the keywords "gaming suicide India" or "gaming death India".
Suicide; Gaming; Self harm