|
Citation
|
Kumar Das N, Das M. Clin. Neurol. Neurosurg. 2021; 212: e107080.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34883282
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI)is the most common form of traumatic brain injury accounting for 70-80% of all brain injuries annually. There is increasing evidence that long lasting morphological and functional consequence can be present in visual system following mTBI. Among all the visual manifestation, awareness of Visual field defects is important because it may compromise the social, personal or professional life of any individual. Retinal structural changes such as thinning of Retinal nerve fiber layer (RFNL)captured using optical coherence tomography have emerged as a possible biomarker in many neurological diseases however very little is known in cases with mTBI OBJECTIVE: (I) To demonstrate the structural changes/morphological changes in retina if any following mTBI. (II) Whether the structural changes in retina have any association with the development of Visual field deficits leading to Visual function impairment following mTBI (III) Clinical relevance of structural changes in retina as a possible biomarker for visual function impairment due to visual field deficits.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mild traumatic brain injury; Biomarker; Optical coherence tomography; Retinal nerve fiber layer; Visual field defects