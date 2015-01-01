Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI)is the most common form of traumatic brain injury accounting for 70-80% of all brain injuries annually. There is increasing evidence that long lasting morphological and functional consequence can be present in visual system following mTBI. Among all the visual manifestation, awareness of Visual field defects is important because it may compromise the social, personal or professional life of any individual. Retinal structural changes such as thinning of Retinal nerve fiber layer (RFNL)captured using optical coherence tomography have emerged as a possible biomarker in many neurological diseases however very little is known in cases with mTBI OBJECTIVE: (I) To demonstrate the structural changes/morphological changes in retina if any following mTBI. (II) Whether the structural changes in retina have any association with the development of Visual field deficits leading to Visual function impairment following mTBI (III) Clinical relevance of structural changes in retina as a possible biomarker for visual function impairment due to visual field deficits.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Our study included 60 patients with mTBI who fulfilled the inclusion criteria. All patients underwent a detailed ophthalmic evaluation with special focus on temporal recording of Retinal nerve layer thickness using SD- Optical Coherence Tomography and Visual field (Visual field Index) by Humphrey Automated Field Analyser.



RESULTS: 30% of eyes had significant thinning of RFNL (> 30% of the base line thickness) at 6 months following mTBI. Visual function impairment due to visual field deficits (VFI < 80%) at 6 months was seen in 40% of the eyes. The structural changes and visual function impairment peaked at 6 months' post injury. A strong Association was noted between RFNL thinning and manifestation of Visual field deficits (VFI < 80%) leading to visual function impairment (P < 0.001). The Correlation Co-efficient between thinning of RFNL and Visual field deficits had a positive correlation(p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: This novel study has demonstrated that visual functional impairment due to Visual field deficits is a real possibility following mTBI. Monitoring of retinal parameter such as thinning of Retinal nerve fiber layer, using Optical coherence tomography, can be a biomarker for early detection or development of visual field defects in mTBI.

