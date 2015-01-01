Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine the influence of repeated bouts of shiftwork on lower extremity maximal and rapid strength and reaction time in career firefighters. Thirty-five firefighters (3 females; 34.3 ± 9.1 years) performed a psychomotor vigilance test (PVT) and reactive maximal isometric strength assessment prior to and following a full shift rotation (three 24-hr on-off shifts). Reaction time (RT), maximal, absolute and normalized rapid strength (50, 100, 150, 200ms), and PVT measures were assessed onsite. Separate linear regression models were used to evaluate the POST-PRE change in variables adjusted for BMI, age, sleep, and call duration. Early (50ms) absolute rapid strength was the only variable significantly reduced (-25.9%; P = 0.031) following the full shift rotation. Our findings indicate that early rapid strength may be a sensitive measure in detecting work-related fatigue, despite minimal changes in sleep between work and non-work nights and a low call duration.Practitioner summary: We examined the impact of repeated shiftwork on changes in reaction time and neuromuscular function. Early rapid strength was a sensitive, portable lab assessment that feasibly measured work-related fatigue in career firefighters. Interventions that mitigate work-related fatigue may be impactful at preventing falls and/or risk of musculoskeletal injury.

