Abstract

The past decade has seen an explosion of empirical studies devoted to better understanding of self-harm by focusing both on non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and on suicide risk outcomes (including non-fatal suicidal thoughts and behaviour), and their key distinctions. Both NSSI and suicide are important public health issues that are associated with psychological distress and impairment (Klonsky et al., 2003; Selby et al., 2012; Brunner et al., 2014; Victor and Klonsky, 2014; Eskin et al., 2016) and significant economic impact worldwide (Sinclair et al., 2011; Florence et al., 2015; Shepard et al., 2015; Kinchin et al., 2017; Doran and Kinchin, 2020; Tsiachristas et al., 2020). Self-injury (including NSSI and past suicidal behaviour) is also an essential risk factor for future suicidal behaviour (Hamza et al., 2012; Ribeiro et al., 2016; Castellví et al., 2017), with suicide being among the top 10 leading causes of death in eastern Europe, central Europe, western Europe, central Asia, Australasia, southern Latin America, and high-income North America (Naghavi, 2019). It is imperative that we continue to develop and refine evidence-based psychological theory so we can better understand, prevent, and treat both NSSI and suicidal behaviour...

