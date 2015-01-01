Abstract

Self-rated physical health (SRPH) has been extensively used to assess health status. In this study, we examine how youth living in the slums of Kampala perceive their physical health and the psychosocial correlates of poor health. Cross-sectional data from the 2014 Kampala Youth Survey (N = 1,134) of youth ages 12-18 years was used to conduct the analyses. Chi-square tests and logistic regression analyses were conducted to determine associations between SRPH, demographic and psychosocial characteristics. Overall, 72% of youth rated their health as 'excellent' or 'good.' Poor SRPH was associated with older age and lower education, but not with sex. Also, orphans (OR = 2.03; 95%CI:1.51-2.72), those who lived on the streets (OR=3.09; 95%CI:2.30-4.15), who did not have electricity (OR = 2.83;95%CI:2.12-3.78), who initiated alcohol use early (OR = 2.08; 95%CI:1.47-2.94), who frequently get drunk (OR = 5.67; 95%CI:2.69-11.96), who were HIV positive (OR = 2.18; 95%CI:1.47-3.23), who had been injured due to their drinking (OR = 2.09; 95%CI:1.44-3.03), who thought about hurting themselves (OR = 2.09; 95%CI:1.60-2.73), and those who often felt lonely (OR = 2.54; 95%CI:1.61-4.02) had higher odds of poor SRPH compared to their peers without these characteristics. Poor SRPH may serve as a marker for multiple health-risk behaviors and severe health disparities among youth in vulnerable and resource-limited settings.

Language: en