Abstract

This study aimed to identify barriers and facilitators to discussing parent mental health within child health care for parents of children with congenital heart disease (CHD). Seventy-nine parents of young children with CHD who received care across 40 hospitals in the United States responded to questions about barriers and facilitators to discussing their mental health with their child's health care providers. Responses were analyzed using qualitative research methods. Parents described multiple barriers: (1) belief that parent mental health support was outside the care team's scope of practice, (2) perceived expectation to "stay strong," (3) fear of negative judgment or repercussion, (4) individual preferences for communication/support, (5) desire to maintain care resources on their child, (6) perceived need to compartmentalize emotions, and (7) negative reactions to past emotional disclosure. Parents also described several facilitators: (1) confidence in the care team's ability to provide support, (2) intentional efforts by the care team to provide support, (3) naturally extroverted tendencies, and (4) developing personal connections with health care providers. It is important that health care providers normalize the impact of child illness on the family and create an environment in which parents feel comfortable discussing mental health challenges.

