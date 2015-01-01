Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol outlet density and unrestricted trading hours are strongly predictive of domestic and non-domestic assault rates, respectively. International studies report a strong male predominance for facial fractures. Harm minimization policies such as lockout laws have gained considerable attention to reduce accessibility of alcohol consumption and drinking patterns.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted from January 2012 to January 2017 at the Women and Children's Hospital and Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide. All maxillofacial fractures that attended or were referred to the unit were included in this study. The primary objective was to determine the impact of facial fracture presentations, particularly assaults, for the pre- and post-lockout periods.



RESULTS: From 2012 to 2017, there was a 5.1% decrease in assaults per year (P = 0.002). Assaults increased by 11.7% for women and alcohol related assaults decreased by 10.2% for men (P < 0.05). Assault and alcohol related assault rates decreased by 9.3% and 10.5%, respectively, between lockout periods (P < 0.001). Comparative analysis between Adelaide and control (inner regional city) showed assaults decreased by 9.8% between lockout periods (51.2% versus 41.4%, P < 0.001). Multivariate analysis showed alcohol, open reduction internal fixation and men were associated with a lower risk of assault related fractures, but women and night time presentations had a higher risk (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The influence of lockout laws contributed to an overall decrease in assaults and operative interventions, particularly alcohol related incidences amongst men. Ongoing longitudinal surveillance should guide current evidence for policy developers to reduce the risk of harm.

