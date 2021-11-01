Abstract

BACKGROUND/PURPOSE: Suicide is a huge global health burden. High suicide rates with a low prevalence of major depressive disorder were reported in East Asia. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of suicidal behaviors in relation to the demographic characteristics and major depressive disorder in Taiwan.



METHODS: This study was based on the Taiwan Psychiatric Morbidity Survey, conducted between 2003 and 2005, a survey of common psychiatric disorders in a nationally representative sample of non-institutionalized civilians aged 18 or above. Demographic data, major depressive disorder, and suicidal behaviors were ascertained by a face-to-face interview using the paper version of the World Mental Health Survey Composite International Diagnostic Interview.



RESULTS: According to the total sample of 10,135 participants, the lifetime prevalence of suicidal ideation, plans and attempts was 7.52% (S.E = 0.46%), 1.31% (S.E. = 0.16%) and 1.29% (S.E. = 0.16%), respectively. Among suicide ideators, the conditional probability of making a suicide plan was 17.39% (S.E. = 1.92%), and a suicide attempt 17.16% (S.E. = 2.15%). Age ≤ 40, female sex, and major depressive disorder were related to a higher risk of suicidal behaviors in the general population; the former two were associated with further developing suicide attempts and the latter one developing plans among ideators.



CONCLUSION: Despite low prevalence, major depressive disorder remained a significant risk factor for suicidal behaviors in Taiwan.

