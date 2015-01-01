Abstract

Suicide is a persistent issue in the United States and across the globe. A large body of published research shows that posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) increases the risk of suicidal ideation, suicidal behaviors, and death by suicide. However, the existing literature examining why that association might pertain is widely dispersed across disciplines (e.g., psychology, nursing) and lacks an integrative theoretical framework, making it difficult to conceptualize the current state of science in this area. Therefore, the primary aims of this narrative review were to (a) provide a comprehensive and interdisciplinary critique of the current state of knowledge regarding mechanisms that underlie the association between PTSD and suicide and (b) organize that knowledge according to a specified theoretical framework. The framework guiding this review is "fluid vulnerability theory," a diathesis-stress model of suicide that emphasizes the dynamic nature of suicide risk across cognitive, emotional, behavioral, and physiological domains. A summary of the findings, including patterns that emerged, gaps that remain, and recommendations for the advancement of science and practice in this area are addressed in this narrative review.

