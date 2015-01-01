SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Winkler SL, Marszalek J, Wang X, Finch D, Rakoczy C, Delikat J, Kelleher V, Williams M, Zuniga E, Rice C, Pollard K, Cockerham G. Optom. Vis. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/OPX.0000000000001824

PMID

34882609

Abstract

SIGNIFICANCE: Visual dysfunction is frequently associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI). While evidence regarding the prevalence of symptoms of this population has been published, little is known about health care utilization. A retrospective review of the data derived from the VA mandated "Traumatic Brain Injury Specific Ocular Health and Visual Functioning Examination for Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center Patients" provided a unique opportunity to investigate vision rehabilitation utilization.

PURPOSE: The purpose was to understand (a) the frequency of vision rehabilitation follow-up visits at six, 12, and 24 months, (b) the association between follow-up and demographic, comorbidity, and severity of TBI covariates, ocular and visual symptoms, geographic access, evaluating facility, and (c) why some veterans did not follow-up with recommendations.

METHODS: Retrospective and survey designs were used. The sample included 2,458 veterans who served in the Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom conflicts and received care at one of the five VA Polytrauma Rehabilitation Centers between 1/1/2008 and 12/31/2017. Quantitative and qualitative descriptive analyses and stepwise logistic regression were performed.

RESULTS: About 60% of veterans followed up with recommended vision rehabilitation with visits equally split between VA Polytrauma Rehabilitation Centers and community VA facilities. For each 10-year increase in age, there was a corresponding reduction of 12% in the odds of follow-up. Veterans with decreased visual field had 50% greater odds of follow-up than those who did not. Veterans with difficulty reading had 59% greater odds of follow-up than those who did not. Those who had a double vision had 45% greater odds of follow-up than those who did not.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that the need for vision rehabilitation may extend as long as two years post TBI. Access to vision rehabilitation is complicated by the paucity of available neuro-optometric services.


Language: en
