Abstract

PURPOSE: Falls among persons with Parkinson's disease (PD) decrease health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and are a risk factor for hospitalization. Although physiotherapy can decrease falls and improve functional capacity, people living in remote areas have limited access to such services. This pilot study aimed to document the feasibility of a physiotherapy telerehabilitation intervention for patients with PD and to estimate the change over time in functional capacity, HRQOL, and the rate of falls.



METHODS: Eleven persons with PD participated in an 8-week physiotherapy telerehabilitation intervention. We assessed feasibility by computing retention rate and assiduity, number of undesirable health events, and technical problems. We assessed functional capacity, HRQOL, and falls at baseline, after the intervention, and at the 3-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Retention rate and assiduity were 91% and 100%. We resolved all technical problems (21.9% of sessions). No undesirable health events occurred. Point estimates suggest an improvement in functional capacity (Mini-BESTest) and HRQOL. Forty percent of participants fell during the intervention phase.



CONCLUSION: Physiotherapy telerehabilitation is feasible and safe for persons with PD. Improvements in functional capacity and HRQOL must be confirmed with an appropriate design.

