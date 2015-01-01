SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lavoie V, Bouchard M, Turcotte S, Tousignant M. Physiother. Can. 2021; 73(4): 343-350.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, B C Decker)

DOI

10.3138/ptc-2019-0108

PMID

34880539

PMCID

PMC8614589

Abstract

PURPOSE: Falls among persons with Parkinson's disease (PD) decrease health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and are a risk factor for hospitalization. Although physiotherapy can decrease falls and improve functional capacity, people living in remote areas have limited access to such services. This pilot study aimed to document the feasibility of a physiotherapy telerehabilitation intervention for patients with PD and to estimate the change over time in functional capacity, HRQOL, and the rate of falls.

METHODS: Eleven persons with PD participated in an 8-week physiotherapy telerehabilitation intervention. We assessed feasibility by computing retention rate and assiduity, number of undesirable health events, and technical problems. We assessed functional capacity, HRQOL, and falls at baseline, after the intervention, and at the 3-month follow-up.

RESULTS: Retention rate and assiduity were 91% and 100%. We resolved all technical problems (21.9% of sessions). No undesirable health events occurred. Point estimates suggest an improvement in functional capacity (Mini-BESTest) and HRQOL. Forty percent of participants fell during the intervention phase.

CONCLUSION: Physiotherapy telerehabilitation is feasible and safe for persons with PD. Improvements in functional capacity and HRQOL must be confirmed with an appropriate design.


Language: en

Keywords

accidental falls; exercise; Parkinson disease; telerehabilitation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print