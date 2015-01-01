Abstract

Ramp metering on freeway is one of the effective methods to alleviate traffic congestion. This paper advances the field of freeway ramp metering by introducing an application to the on-ramp, capitalizing on the macro traffic follow theory and improved the freeway traffic flow. The Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO) based on Proportional Integral Derivative (PID) controller is further developed to single ramp metering as well as to optimize the PID parameters. The approach is applied to a case study of the Changyi Freeway(G5513) in Hunan, China. The simulation is conducted by applying the actual profile traffic data to PID controller to adjust the entering traffic flow on the freeway on-ramp. The results show that the PSO-PID controller tends to converge in about 80 minutes, and the density tends to be stable after 240 iterations. The system has smaller oscillation, more accurate adjustment of ramp regulation rate, and more ideal expected traffic flow density. The traffic congestion on mainline is effectively slowed down, traffic efficiency is improved, and travel time and cost are reduced. The nonlinear processing ability of PSO-PID controller overcomes the defects of the traditional manual closing ramp, and can be successfully applied in the field of intelligent ramp metering.

