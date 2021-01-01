Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Explanations for associations between social norms and drinking often focus on wanting to fit in, gain social approval, and/or avoid social exclusion. From this perspective, students who believe that drinking is strongly linked to social approval should be more motivated to drink, especially if their sense of social approval or belongingness in college is low. To evaluate this hypothesis, we examined changes in drinking as a function of fluctuations in perceived injunctive norms (i.e., perceptions of others' approval of drinking) and belongingness (i.e., one's sense of social belonging in college).



METHOD: Participants included 383 (60% women) nonabstaining students who, beginning in their first or second year of college, completed assessments every 3 months over a 2-year period. Data were analyzed using multilevel mixed-effects negative binomial models followed by marginal tests to evaluate nonlinear interactions.



RESULTS: Within-person results indicated that when individuals believed other students were more approving of alcohol, they subsequently increased their drinking, which is especially true when individuals' sense of belongingness was at or below average. Between-person effects revealed overall positive associations of injunctive norms and belongingness with drinking. In addition, greater alcohol consumption among individuals with higher injunctive norms was less evident among students with lower average levels of belongingness.



CONCLUSIONS: Perceiving others as more approving of drinking corresponds to increased drinking only when personal levels of belongingness are at or below average. Elevated feelings of belongingness may buffer social influences on drinking. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

