Citation
Nelles-McGee T, Khoury J, Kenny M, Joshi D, Gonzalez A. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
34881944
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Child maltreatment (CM) is a widespread problem associated with poor mental and physical health outcomes. The underlying mechanisms of this link are not always well understood, however certain biological changes observed in maltreated individuals may play a role in connecting experience and outcome. This review specifically focuses on 2 markers of biological embedding, DNA methylation (DNAm) and telomere length (TL) in maltreated children and youth. As biomarker changes are not uniform among maltreated children, we additionally discuss biological and environmental resilience factors that may contribute to variability.
Language: en