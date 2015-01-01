|
Citation
|
Iozzino L, Harvey PD, Canessa N, Gosek P, Heitzman J, Macis A, Picchioni M, Salize HJ, Wancata J, Koch M, Ferrari C, de Girolamo G. Transl. Psychiatr. 2021; 11(1): 620.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34880208
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Neurocognitive impairment has been extensively studied in people with schizophrenia spectrum disorders and seems to be one of the major determinants of functional outcome in this clinical population. Data exploring the link between neuropsychological deficits and the risk of violence in schizophrenia has been more inconsistent. In this study, we analyse the differential predictive potential of neurocognition and social cognition to discriminate patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders with and without a history of severe violence.
Language: en