|
Citation
|
Shi L. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34882031
|
Abstract
|
During the #MeToo movement, many sexual assault survivors are discredited because of their delay in disclosure or failure to report to the police. The current study investigates which factors influence public opinion towards sexual assault victims and offenders by analyzing data from a national factorial survey.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
#MeToo movement; factorial survey; punitiveness towards sex offenders; stereotypes about sexual assault victims