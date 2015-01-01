SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shi L. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211054868

PMID

34882031

Abstract

During the #MeToo movement, many sexual assault survivors are discredited because of their delay in disclosure or failure to report to the police. The current study investigates which factors influence public opinion towards sexual assault victims and offenders by analyzing data from a national factorial survey.

RESULTS show disclosing the offense immediately to the public, reporting to the police, and having a witness are positively related to punitive attitudes towards the offender, via increased perceived credibility of the victim. The results highlight the importance of understanding extralegal factors in shaping stereotypic views about sexual assault in the #MeToo era.


Language: en

Keywords

#MeToo movement; factorial survey; punitiveness towards sex offenders; stereotypes about sexual assault victims

