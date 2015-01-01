Abstract

The Empirical Bayes approach for before-after evaluation methodology utilizing the negative binomial model does not account well for unobserved heterogeneity. Building on the Empirical Bayes approach, the objective of this study was to propose a framework to accommodate unobserved heterogeneity in before-after countermeasure evaluation. In particular, this study has proposed a simulation-based Empirical Bayes approach by applying the panel random parameters negative binomial model with parameterized overdispersion (PRNB-PO) to evaluate the effectiveness of engineering treatments. The proposed framework has been tested for the wide centerline treatment (WCLT) on rural two-lane two-way highways in Australia. The empirical analysis included 511 km of WCLT treated highways in a before-after evaluation within a time period of 2010 - 2018 and 430 km of reference sites in Queensland, Australia. The PRNB-PO models outperformed the traditional negative binomial models in terms of goodness-of-fit and prediction performance for total injury crashes, and fatal and serious injury (FSI) crashes. The simulation-based Empirical Bayes approach using the PRNB-PO model resulted in more precise estimates of crash modification factors than the standard Empirical Bayes approach. The WCLT is found to result in significant reductions in total injury crashes by 28.21% (95% confidence interval (CI) = 22.92 - 33.50%), FSI crashes by 13.90% (95% CI = 6.99 - 20.81%), and head-on crashes by 25.45% (95% CI = 14.87 - 36.03%). Overall, WCLT is an effective engineering treatment and should be considered a low-cost countermeasure on rural two-lane two-way highways.

