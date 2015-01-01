Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children living with a problem gambling parent are at risk of harm but no previous systematic reviews have specifically focused on the relationship of parental problem gambling and child wellbeing outcomes. The current review aimed to redress this gap by reviewing all available empirical evidence on parental problem gambling and child wellbeing.



METHOD: Articles were identified by searching PsychINFO, CINAHL, Medline and Scopus. The search included terminology pertaining to parents, problem gambling and children and we included all peer-reviewed articles that reported parental problem gambling and child wellbeing outcome(s).



RESULTS: Overall, 35 studies reporting a relationship between parental problem gambling and child wellbeing were included. Child wellbeing outcomes were reported across six domains: (1) psychological (k = 14); (2) family relationships (k = 17); (3) violence (k = 9); (4) behavioural (k = 7); (5) financial (k = 9); and (6) physical health (k = 3). The included studies were mostly unequivocal about negative impacts of parental problem gambling across the six domains. Sixteen studies provided evidence of negative child outcomes that were directly attributed to parental problem gambling (e.g., as a result of your parent's problematic gambling, you felt depressed). Nineteen studies reported evidence of the association of child negative outcomes and parental problem gambling but child outcomes were not directly attributed to parental problem gambling (e.g., parent is a problem gambler, child is depressed). Evidence was particularly robust on child distress and family dysfunction directly attributed to parental problem gambling.



CONCLUSION: This is the first systematic review focusing exclusively on specific intra- and interpersonal problems experienced by children whose parents have a gambling problem.

