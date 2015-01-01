SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kocanaogullari D, Huang X, Mak J, Shih M, Skidmore E, Wittenberg GF, Ostadabbas S, Akcakaya M. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2021; 2021: 1096-1099.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630794

PMID

34891478

Abstract

Spatial neglect (SN) is a neurological disorder that causes inattention to visual stimuli in the contralesional visual field, stemming from unilateral brain injury such as stroke. The current gold standard method of SN assessment, the conventional Behavioral Inattention Test (BIT-C), is highly variable and inconsistent in its results. In our previous work, we built an augmented reality (AR)-based BCI to overcome the limitations of the BIT-C and classified between neglected and non-neglected targets with high accuracy. Our previous approach included personalization of the neglect detection classifier but the process required rigorous retraining from scratch and time-consuming feature selection for each participant. Future steps of our work will require rapid personalization of the neglect classifier; therefore, in this paper, we investigate fine-tuning of a neural network model to hasten the personalization process.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print