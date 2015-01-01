|
Kroll MW, Perkins PE, Chiles BD, Pratt H, Witte KK, Luceri RM, Brave MA, Panescu D. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2021; 2021: 1264-1268.
34891516
INTRODUCTION: Both physical therapists and police officers use electrical muscle stimulation. The typical physical therapist unit is attached with adhesive patches while the police models use needle-based electrodes to penetrate clothing. There have been very few papers describing the outputs of these physical therapy EMS (electrical muscle stimulator) units.
