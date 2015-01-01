|
Duville MM, Alonso-Valerdi LM, Ibarra-Zarate DI. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2021; 2021: 1644-1647.
(Copyright © 2021, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
34891601
The Mexican Emotional Speech Database is presented along with the evaluation of its reliability based on machine learning analysis. The database contains 864 voice recordings with six different prosodies: anger, disgust, fear, happiness, neutral, and sadness. Furthermore, three voice categories are included: female adult, male adult, and child. The following emotion recognition was reached for each category: 89.4%, 93.9% and 83.3% accuracy on female, male and child voices, respectively.
Language: en