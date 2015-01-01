|
Citation
Jung S, Oudre L, Truong C, Dorveaux E, Gorintin L, Vayatis N, Ricard D. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2021; 2021: 2020-2024.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
DOI
PMID
34891684
Abstract
This paper presents an innovative method to analyze inertial signals recorded in a semi-controlled environment. It uses an adaptive and supervised change point detection procedure to decompose the signals into homogeneous segments, allowing a refined analysis of the successive phases within a gait protocol. Thanks to a training procedure, the algorithm can be applied to a wide range of protocols and handles different levels of granularity. The method is tested on a cohort of 15 healthy subjects performing a complex protocol composed of different activities and shows promising results for the automated and adaptive study of human gait and activity.
Language: en