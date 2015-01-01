SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jung S, Oudre L, Truong C, Dorveaux E, Gorintin L, Vayatis N, Ricard D. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2021; 2021: 2020-2024.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629775

PMID

34891684

Abstract

This paper presents an innovative method to analyze inertial signals recorded in a semi-controlled environment. It uses an adaptive and supervised change point detection procedure to decompose the signals into homogeneous segments, allowing a refined analysis of the successive phases within a gait protocol. Thanks to a training procedure, the algorithm can be applied to a wide range of protocols and handles different levels of granularity. The method is tested on a cohort of 15 healthy subjects performing a complex protocol composed of different activities and shows promising results for the automated and adaptive study of human gait and activity.

Clinical relevance- A new approach to study human activity and locomotion in Free-Living Environments FLEs through an adaptive change-point detection which isolates homogeneous phases.


Language: en
