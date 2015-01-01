SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ros D, Dai R. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2021; 2021: 3974-3977.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630458

PMID

34892101

Abstract

The major cause of serious or even fatal injury for the elderly is a fall. Among various technologies developed for detecting falls, the camera-based approach provides a non-invasive and reliable solution for fall detection. This paper introduces a confidence-based fall detection system using multiple surveillance cameras. First, a model for predicting the confidence of fall detection on a single camera is constructed using a set of simple yet useful features. Then, the detection results from multiple cameras are fused based on their confidence levels. The proposed confidence prediction model can be easily implemented and integrated with single-camera fall detectors, and the proposed system improves the accuracy of fall detection through effective data fusion.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print