Abstract

Falls are a significant health concern for individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI). For developing effective preemptive strategies to reduce falls, it is essential to get an accurate and objective assessment of fall-risk. The current investigation evaluates the feasibility of a robotic, posturography-based fall-risk assessment to objectively quantify the risk of falls in individuals with TBI. Five individuals with chronic TBI (age: 56.2 ± 4.7 years, time since injury: 13.09±11.95 years) performed the fall-risk assessment on hunova- a commercial robotic platform for assessing and training balance. The unique assessment considers multifaceted fall-driving components, including static and dynamic balance, sit-to-stand, limits of stability, responses to perturbations, gait speed, and history of previous falls and provides a composite score for risk of falls, called silver index (SI), a number between 0 (no risk) and 100 (high risk) based on a machine learning-based predictive model. The SI score for individuals with TBI was 66±32.1 (min: 32, max: 100) - categorized as medium-to-high risk of falls. The construct validity of SI outcome was performed by evaluating its relationship with clinical outcomes of functional balance and mobility (Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Timed-Up and Go (TUG), and gait speed) as well as posturography outcomes (Center of Pressure (CoP) area and velocity). The bivariate Pearson correlation coefficient, although not statistically significant, suggested the presence of linear relationships (0.52 > r > 0.84) between SI and functional and posturography outcomes, supporting the construct validity of SI. A large sample is needed to further prove the validity of the SI outcome before it is used for meaningful interpretations of the risk of falls in individuals with TBI.Clinical Relevance- Clinical assessments of risk of falls are traditionally based on questionnaires that may lack objectivity, consistency, and accuracy. The current work tests the feasibility of using a robotic platform-based assessment to objectively quantify the risk of falls in individuals with TBI.

