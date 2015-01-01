Abstract

The objective of the current investigation was to evaluate the feasibility of a core-strengthening program delivered to a chronic stroke participant using a novel robotic device, AllCore360°, which targets trunk muscles through a systematic, consistent, high-intensity exercise. A 58-year old male with hemiplegia post stroke (time since injury: 18 years) was enrolled and performed 12-sessions of the core-strengthening program on AllCore360°. The participant completed a total of 142 360°-rotating-planks (called as 'spins') at four inclination angles, over 12 sessions. Assessments at baseline and follow up included posturography during quiet standing, electromyography (EMG) during AllCore360° spins, and assessments for trunk function (Trunk Impairment Scale (TIS)), balance (Berg Balance Scale (BBS) and mobility (Timed-Up and Go (TUG), 10-meter Walk test (10MWT), 6-minute Walk Test (6MWT)). Clinically meaningful improvements were observed in the TIS (73%), the BBS (45.2%), and the TUG test (22.7%). Medial-lateral Center of Pressure (MLCoP) data showed reduced RMS and range by 32.3% and 29.2%, respectively. EMG data from left and right rectus abdominis (RAB) muscles showed increased levels of activations for both inclination angles, 65° (LRAB: 74%, RRAB: 48.4%) and 55° (LRAB: 22.3%, RRAB: 28.7%). The participant rated the core-strengthening program 71 (scale: 0-126) on Physical ACtivity Enjoyment Scale at the follow up, showing a high level of satisfaction and engagement toward the training program. The preliminary results suggest that the novel robotic design and enhanced engagement of neuromuscular mechanisms features of AllCore360° core-strengthening program could facilitate improvements in trunk function, balance and mobility post stroke. A study with a large sample and an appropriate control group needs to be performed in the future.Clinical Relevance- The majority of clinical programs include core-stability exercises for improving trunk function. The current investigation presents a novel robotic-device based core-strengthening program that can provide systematic, consistent, and repetitive practice for optimal functional gains.

Language: en