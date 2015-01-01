Abstract

Wearable hip-protection airbags can effectively protect hip joints when elderly people fall. This has been studied all over the world, but similar products need to use special gas cylinders and replacement of new gas cylinders needs to return to the factory; The team previously designed a mechanical puncture protection system based on standard gas cylinders and standard threaded interfaces, but the airbag still has shortcomings such as the small protective area caused by a single gas cylinder. To solve the above problems, a set of wearable hip automatic protection systems based on micromechanical double gas cylinder rapid puncture (MDGCRP) is now designed. Through a large number of experiments, it was found that the response time of MDGCRP was 92ms and the execution time was 177.5ms. Compared with the single gas cylinder approach, the airbag provides greater protection to the hip while the filling time and module weight remain essentially unchanged. The system is triggered by physical and mechanical methods. Compared with chemical blasting or hot-melt methods, the system has the characteristics of low cost and consumables that can be safely and easily replaced by themselves.

Language: en