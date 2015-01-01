Abstract

Unobtrusive monitoring of driver mental states has been regarded as an important element in improving the safety of existing transportation systems. While many solutions exist relying on camera-based systems for e.g., drowsiness detection, these can be sensitive to varying lighting conditions and to driver facial accessories, such as eye/sunglasses. In this work, we evaluate the use of physiological signals derived from sensors embedded directly into the steering wheel. In particular, we are interested in monitoring driver stress levels. To achieve this goal, we first propose a modulation spectral signal representation to reliably extract electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from the steering wheel sensors, thus allowing for heart rate and heart rate variability features to be computed. When input to a simple logistic regression classifier, we show that up to 72% accuracy can be achieved when discriminating between stressful and non-stressful driving conditions. In particular, the proposed modulation spectral signal representation allows for direct quality assessment of the obtained heart rate information, thus can provide additional intelligence to autonomous driver monitoring systems.

